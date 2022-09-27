Edge returns to WWE television

Extreme Rules got more extreme as two more gimmick matches were announced.

The returning Edge, who chased off Judgment Day last night towards the end of Raw, issued a challenge to Finn Balor and Edge chose an I Quit match. Edge has already been taken out twice by Judgment Day, once after Hell In A Cell and once after Clash at the Castle.

The Raw Women’s title match between Bianca Belair and Bayley has now changed to a ladder match. The stipulation was added last night on Monday Night Raw in the opening segment of the show.

Meanwhile, last Friday on Smackdown it was announced that Drew McIntyre will be meeting Karrion Kross in a strap match.

Extreme Rules is less than two weeks away and some more matches are expected to be added to the card.