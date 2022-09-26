WWE to produce custom side plates for titles featuring SEC teams

Last year WWE announced that it has signed a deal with the Major League Baseball to produce custom title belts and now the Sports Business Journal revealed that SEC is following the same course.

WWE now has the license to produce custom side plates featuring the logos of all 14 SEC teams that can be outfitted on replica WWE championship title belts and these side plates will be available for purchase later this fall ahead of conference championship games.

The 14 SEC teams are University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Kentucky, University of Missouri University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University, University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, Auburn University, Louisiana State University, University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, and Texas A&M University.

The MLB deal was the first official licensing deal for WWE title belts with a U.S. sports league. As part of the agreement, MLB and WWE will collaborate to design and manufacture team-branded title belts as well as belts that celebrate some of the league’s Jewel Events such as the World Series, All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. Additionally, the two sides will create custom side plates and unique Lucha Libre masks.