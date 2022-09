Tanahashi announced as special opponent for Keiji Muto

HIROSHI TANAHASHI ANNOUNCED AS SPECIAL OPPONENT FOR KEIJI MUTO, MATCH SIX-MAN TAG SCHEDULED FOR 10.30 ARIAKE ARENA

Keiji Muto, Naomichi Marufuji, Yoshiki Inamura will take on Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma of New Japan Pro-Wrestling

ABEMA presents Ariake Gaisen-THE RETURN-PRO-WRESTLING LOVE FOREVER.3

~TRIUMPH~

★October 30th (Sun) Start: 16:00 JST

Open: 14:30 Venue: Ariake Arena

Live broadcast from 16:00 JST on ABEMA