News on Angelo Dawkins and Ronda Rousey

– In a new interview with USA Network’s USA Insider, Angelo Dawkins said his dream match would be a TLC Triple Threat Match against The Usos and New Day in a contest for “all the marbles.”

“I gotta pick a stipulation too. Let’s go with TLC for all the marbles, us versus The New Day versus The Usos,” he said. “That would be my dream match. I mean you’ve got The New Day and The Usos, they’ve been carrying the tag team division for years. We were in NXT for the majority of that time, but we were all watching each other. I remember The New Day watching us, even The Usos back when they were cool before they became The Bloodline. All three of us have been at the top now, taking the world by storm so all three of us, the best tag teams, settling who is the best out of them all.”

22 years ago, Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz made TLC matches famous and catapulted their career to new heights in the process.

– During her latest gaming livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey mused on what weapons she would like to use at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. She will challenge Liv Morgan for the Smackdown women’s title in an extreme rules match.

She said: “Definitely thumbtacks. But, I feel like there’s a couple weapons that are going to be unique to me and Liv. I do love me some kendo stick; kendo stick is kind of me and a Charlotte thing but I’ll bust out the double kendo stick and make it my thing, you know what I mean? That be kind of crazy if they gave us a chainsaw and made people think I chopped her arm off.”

When one fan mentioned LEGOs, she replied: “How fun would that be? I want to like, throw down LEGOs, and then take off her (Liv’s) shoes and make her walk the LEGOs.“