AEW Dark:Elevation matches for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dark:Elevation episode will feature just these two matches-

-Skye Blue & Shawn Dean vs. Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian

-Serpentico vs. Ortiz

This will be the second time husband & wife Sabian/Ford have teamed up in AEW.

Ortiz will be wrestling Serpentico on what is the 31st birthday for Ortiz, according to a tweet from AEW today. Some outlets have Ortiz’s birthday as 9/27 but AEW said it is today.

Tonight’s Dark:Elevation was taped last Wednesday in NYC. Full spoilers can be found here. Elevation airs at 7 PM EST on AEW’s Youtube channel.