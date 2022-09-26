9/25/22 WWE house show results from Fresno, CA

– The Brawling Brutes d The Imperium : Sheamus wins with the Brogue Kick

– Raquel Gonzalez d Xia Li

– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the lights turn to red.

– Killer Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Drew Gulak via Submission.

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) d Natalya / Shayna Baszler

– Hit Row d Maximum Male Models ( w/ Max Dupri )

– Ricochet d Happy Corbin with the Shooting Star Press.

– Braun Strowman / The New Day d Solo Sikoa / The Usos

