9/25/22 WWE house show results from Fresno, CA
– The Brawling Brutes d The Imperium : Sheamus wins with the Brogue Kick
– Raquel Gonzalez d Xia Li
– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the lights turn to red.
White Rabbit tease before the Karrion Kross/Drew Gulak match. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/Jff4Pr9pIu
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) September 26, 2022
– Killer Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) d Drew Gulak via Submission.
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) d Natalya / Shayna Baszler
– Hit Row d Maximum Male Models ( w/ Max Dupri )
– Ricochet d Happy Corbin with the Shooting Star Press.
– Braun Strowman / The New Day d Solo Sikoa / The Usos
