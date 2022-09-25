Triple H comments on WWE’s plans for an NXT global expansion

In an interview with LADBibleTV, Triple H discussed WWE’s plans for an NXT global expansion…

“For the last ten years or so, we’ve created that recruiting effort and started a brand called NXT, NXT for us is that academy model, so if RAW and SmackDown are the NFL for football, NXT is collegiate athletics. We had a small brand here called NXT UK, we were headed down this road prior to the pandemic, which put a halt on it, but we just shot that brand down, because we’re going to relaunch it in 2023 as NXT Europe and try to blow it up bigger.”

“The intent will be to take NXT Europe and bring that around the world, so NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico, and eventually build that into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario. The World Cup finals for NXT will one year be in London, the next year maybe Mexico City, the year after that and all the while, really what you’re doing is building this, you’re building a fanbase for college football, while you’re building stars for the major leagues which is RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania right.”

“In India right now, we are the second biggest sport in India outside of cricket, which is a religious thing. It’s massive already but imagine that scale when we have a brand on the ground of native Indian people having their own brand. Let’s say one of them branches out, and goes to RAW or goes to SmackDown, headlines WrestleMania, it’s game-changing.”

(quotes source: WrestlingInc.com)