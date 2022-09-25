Notes on Madison Rayne and Karen Jarrett

– Madison Rayne made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion talked about how the Impact Knockouts division has helped grow women’s wrestling:

“I have come into different pockets and different eras of women’s wrestling at the most amazing times for growth – SHIMMER, or when I first came into TNA as a Knockout. I came in the second wave after the Knockout’s division was created, so I was literally right in the middle of the inception of the division. To watch it grow and watch the success it skyrocketed to almost overnight, I definitely think that was a pivotal moment in women’s wrestling history. Throughout my career, the question that has been posed the most to me is, do you agree? Do you think the Knockouts are the reason women’s wrestling is as prevalent as it is today? Yes, I think it had a huge role in it. I also said that there wouldn’t be a Mae Young Classic without there being a Mae Young. When I was a kid, the first female match I remember seeing was Bull Nakano and Alundra Blayze going at it. I think there were all these little tentpole moments when you think back in history that got us to where we are now.”

– As previously noted, Jeff Jarrett is no longer working for WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events. During a Q&A via AdFreeShows.com, Jeff’s wife Karen commented on his departure…

“I think it’s a blessing that he’s not there. I still think he has so much to offer to the business inside the ring and, just, I think he would’ve been limited working there with all the knowledge that he has. … I don’t know that he would’ve been truly happy with the changes that were made, so I think God was taking care of us by doing that.” (quote source: WrestlingInc.com)

Karen confirmed that Jeff is participating in other projects outside of WWE.