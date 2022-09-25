News on Kairi Sane, Bella Twins, Ricky Morton, and Kayla Braxton

– STARDOM has announced that Kairi Sane is the latest addition to the IWGP Women’s Title tournament, one of seven wrestlers total. She will get a first-round BYE and move onto the semifinals on October 23. She will face the winner of the match between Jazzy Gabert and Ava White. The finals take place at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20.

– WWE posted a WWE Playlist video on YouTube that you can watch below regarding Brie and Nikki Bella, with the description:

Watch the 2014 rivalry between twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella, starting with a heartbreaking betrayal at SummerSlam 2014.

– Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On competing at his age: “I’m 66 years old. When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you’re 66 years old or they can make you look like you’re 28 years old. It’s very few in this business that are true workers… [too many are] worried about getting their s**t in, but they’re not worried about what kind of story we’re telling in this match.”

On what match he wants to have alongside Kerry: “I’d like to wrestle The Young Bucks, I would.”

– Kayla Braxton recounted her own scary situation today. The WWE personality talked about how she has sleep paralysis and had such a situation last night:

I’ve had sleep paralysis since I was a kid. Last night,a little girl ran in front of me before plopping on my bed. She just stared at me. I could hear her footsteps and feel her move. It was so real. But I couldn’t move or speak til I forced myself to sit up – then she was gone.”

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)