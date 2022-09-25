Kiyomiya wins GHC Heavyweight championship

KAITO KIYOMIYA WINS GHC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP IN NAGOYA

Three GHC titles in total changed hands at GRAND SHIP 2022 at Dolphin Arena

September 25 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, JAPAN—“Supernova” Kaito Kiyomiya defeated KENOH to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship in an incredible main event at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s GRAND SHIP 2022 at Dolphin Arena in Nagoya. Kiyomiya is the 41st champion, and this is second Heavyweight title reign.

The GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship changed hands as well at Grand Ship 2022, with Seiki Yoshioka & Atsushi Kotoge defeating Yoshinari Ogawa & Chris Ridgeway of STINGER. They are the 51st tag team champions.

Shortly after Kotoge and Yoshioka’s win, Tadasuke & Hi69 of KONGO hit the ring and attacked the new champions, violently staking their claim as next in line to challenge for the GHC Jr. Heavyweight titles.

