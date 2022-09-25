Jake Roberts on Logan Paul: “This kid is being fed with a silver spoon”

On the latest edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts explained why Roman Reigns needs to beat Logan Paul for their upcoming title match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Roberts on why Logan Paul winning the title now would be the worst thing for him: “This kid is being fed with a silver spoon. These things are being pushed out there for him. Yeah, he’s busting his ass, and he’s answering the bell, and he’s doing all these things because he’s physical enough to do those things. He’s a performer, so that gives him another plus. But the worst thing that you can do to him right now would be to put him over. I think it would be the worst thing.”

On how the match should go down: “I think if he puts up a good fight, maybe a couple steps above good, maybe a great fight, and shows perseverance, that sets the table better for him. … Roman needs to walk out of there with that belt.”

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is scheduled for Saturday, November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel. The event will at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

The current betting odds heavily favor Reigns beating Paul for the matchup.