Disco Inferno critical of MJF using “cheap heat”

During Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno commented on MJF’s character since returning to AEW television…

“I’m gonna give them a little bit more time than one week. MJF is a ratings draw, this show is drastically worse without him on the show than with him. We saw that – they were under a million consistently without him.

I think he’s a draw, [but] I think his biggest flaw – and nobody talks about it – is he constantly uses cheap heat in every single promo he does, it’s completely unnecessary for his character, he doesn’t have to.”

