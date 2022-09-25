9/24/22 WWE house show results from Stockton, CA
– Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin
– Raquel Gonzalez defeated Xia Li
– Killer Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) defeated Drew Gulak
– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the lights turn to red.
– The Brawling Brutes defeated The Imperium
– Hit Row defeated The Maximum Male Models
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya / Shayna Baszler
– Braun Strowman / The New Day defeated Solo Sikoa / The Usos
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM