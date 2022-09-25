9/24/22 WWE house show results from Stockton, CA

– Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

– Raquel Gonzalez defeated Xia Li

– Killer Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) defeated Drew Gulak

– White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the lights turn to red.

– The Brawling Brutes defeated The Imperium

– Hit Row defeated The Maximum Male Models

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya / Shayna Baszler

– Braun Strowman / The New Day defeated Solo Sikoa / The Usos

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM