WWE confirms which DX members will be at Raw next month

As noted, it was revealed this week that DX members will be at the October 10 RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the group.

In an update, WWE has now confirmed that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will be appearing that night. Billy Gunn obviously will not be appearing as he’s signed to AEW.

The Barclays Center has also released a promo for the special RAW episode that night, which you can see below.

The arena and the WWE Events website are also advertising Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley, Austin Theory, The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, The Street Profits, and AJ Styles for the show. Riddle vs. Rollins is the advertised dark main event.

It’s likely that WWE will also celebrate DX through the month of October on their social and digital platforms.

DX last appeared on WWE TV for the RAW Reunion show on July 22, 2019.