Updated card for Bound For Glory

Coming out of last night’s Impact Wrestling Victory Road show, below is the updated card for the 10/7 Bound For Glory PPV from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York-

-Mickie James vs. Mia Yim (Mickie will retire from the ring if she loses)

-Impact X Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (C) vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie

-Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK (C) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

-Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Masha Slamovich

-Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Eddie Edwards

Raven will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame that night.