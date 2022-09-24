Thunder Rosa on Saraya: “I hope she is completely cleared to wrestle”

Thunder Rosa recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the arrival of Saraya, who debuted for the promotion at this past Wednesday’s Grand Slam Dynamite special from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she hopes that Saraya is cleared to compete in AEW:

“I hope she is completely cleared to wrestle. She is going to teach a lot of the girls a lot of cool stuff that otherwise they wouldn’t have the opportunity to do. Wrestling was her bread and butter for a long time and she knows the grind.”

How Saraya struggled in the indies before going to WWE:

“Before she got signed, she was in the indies struggling just like everybody else. One of the things that Saraya has is that she has not changed her core. She continues to be the same person that she was before. I’m really interested to get to know her on another level.”

Says Saraya is a star and has everything she is striving for:

“So, it is going to be very interesting. She brings a lot to the women’s division. She brings a brand, something that is needed in the division too. That you cannot deny. I know Tony does a lot of stuff because he wants ratings. We want to be number one. If you start something and you don’t want to be number one, don’t start it. But for me as an athlete, for me as a champion, that is top competition right there, on every single aspect. Experience, persona, character, how well-known she is, she’s a star. She has what I want and I’m striving for.”