Monster’s Ball Match set for next week’s Impact Wrestling
Masha Slamovich has an opponent for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. At last night’s Victory Road, Jordynne Grace defeated Max the Impaler in a Pick Your Poison match, with Max being Slamovich’s hand-chosen opponent. After the match, Grace revealed that GCW star Allie Katch will be her opponent for Slamovich, with the bout taking place on next week’s show in a Monster’s Ball bout.
Next week’s show will be part of the tapings set to take place this weekend.
.@JordynneGrace just said she's bringing @AllieKATCH to IMPACT to face Masha in a Monster's Ball match.#VictoryRoad #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/VIR5wgdZOO
— (@WrestlingCovers) September 24, 2022