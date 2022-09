It’s official: Tyrus has notified the NWA that he is cashing in his Lucky 7 option and relinquishing the World Television Championship to enter the Main Event at Hard Times 3 to battle Trevor Murdoch AND Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship in #NewOrleans!!

Hard Times 3

Live on @fitetv Pay-Per-View

Sat, Nov 12, 2022

6:00 PM

Source: NWA