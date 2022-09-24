Hangman Page gets AEW World title shot on October 18 Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page got himself another AEW World title match after he won the Golden Ticket Battle Royal during last night’s Rampage: Grand Slam episode. He now moves on to the October 18 episode of Dynamite where he takes on Jon Moxley during a one-time Tuesday night show which will air directly against NXT.

Other participants in the battle royal included 10, Ari Daivari, Best Friends, Brian Cage, Cole Karter, Danhausen, Dalton Castle, Daniel Garcia, Dante Martin, Evil Uno, Jay Lethal, John Silver, Lance Archer, Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, Penta El 0 M, Private Party, QT Marshall, Rush, The Blade, and The Butcher.

The ending saw the former AEW World champion eliminate Rush in the final two to grab the victory.