DJ Whoo Kid, Waka Flocka Down To Fight AEW’s Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee

Waka Flocka Flame and DJ Whoo Kid are teaming up … challenging AEW stars Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to a match — with a twist — loser has to donate $100K to donate to a charity!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Whoo Kid, who attended AEW Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC on Wednesday … and he broke down the beef between him and Swerve.

The famous DJ said he was supposed to walk out with Strickland and his partner, Lee, but he switched places with NY-born rapper Fabolous at the last minute, leaving the tag team duo pissed off.

Whoo Kid told us he didn’t want to be booed by the fans, so he decided to walk out with Strickland’s opponents, “The Acclaimed,” made up of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

During the interview, Wacka Flocka (who happened to be with WK at the time) crashed the party and threw down the gauntlet … telling Strickland and Lee, if they’re looking for a fight, he’s down to make it happen, no matter the time or place.

“We’ll have a match right in the parking lot,” Flocka said. “Wherever I see ’em, it’s a match. Get the refs. It’s going down.”

As for what entrance music Whoo Kid and Flocka will use if/when they fight Strickland and Lee .. you guessed it, the 2010 hit song “Hard in da Paint.”

“That’s it,” Kid said. “That’s the number one song. Period!”