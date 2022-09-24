Darby Allin gets staples in his head after AEW Rampage

During last night’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Sting and Darby Allin beat The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) in a No DQ match. During the match, Allin and King did a table spot, going through a table off of the entrance stage.

After the match, Darby Allin revealed a photo showing he got several staples put in a gash in his head he suffered during the match: