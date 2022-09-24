Darby Allin gets staples in his head after AEW Rampage

Sep 24, 2022 - by James Walsh

During last night’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Sting and Darby Allin beat The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) in a No DQ match. During the match, Allin and King did a table spot, going through a table off of the entrance stage.

After the match, Darby Allin revealed a photo showing he got several staples put in a gash in his head he suffered during the match:

