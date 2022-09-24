9/22/22 Impact Wrestling Viewership

– Showbuzz Daily has the Thursday television numbers for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Last night’s show had a slight increase in overall viewership.

Impact averaged 82,000 viewers, moving up slightly from last week’s show, which drew 67,000 viewers. The P18-49 key demo rating held steady at 0.01, which is identical to last week’s show.

The show did not make it into the Top 150 rankings for cable original programming on Thursday.

