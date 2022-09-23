Saraya update

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Saraya’s AEW status and what her role will be with the company.

As noted, Saraya made her AEW debut at Wednesday’s Grand Slam Dynamite, coming out to save AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Athena from Britt Baker, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter after the Fatal 4 Way that saw Storm retain her title over Baker, Deeb and Athena. AEW President Tony Khan later announced that Saraya is “All Elite” now.

While the Saraya vs. Baker match is rumored, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Saraya still was not medically cleared to wrestle as of very recently.

Despite not being cleared as of recently, word is that Saraya is looking to be cleared for in-ring action. It was notable that she did not touch anyone when making her AEW debut on Wednesday. When she was with WWE, Saraya was not medically cleared to wrestle but also no one was allowed to touch her.

Saraya is scheduled to be the special guest referee for a match between her brother Roy Knight and Zak Zodiak at the WAW Fightmare IV event on Saturday, October 15 in Norwich, England. Saraya’s family launched the UK’s World Association of Wrestling promotion back in 1994. Saraya last appeared for WAW on November 20, 2011, teaming with her mother Sweet Saraya to defeat Allison Danger and Alex Windsor. This was shortly before she began her WWE career in FCW.

Saraya left WWE in early July after the company chose not to re-sign her. She has not wrestled since December 2017 after suffering a neck injury at a WWE live event, which led to her retirement from in-ring action a few months later. Saraya has done some non-wrestling work for WWE since then, but it was reported on Wednesday afternoon that AEW had reached out to her. It was also reported that the new WWE regime may be interested in having her back, but she then debuted for AEW just hours later.

