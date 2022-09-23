Pre-show match added to tonight’s Impact Victory Road

Impact Wrestling has announced a last-minute addition to the card for tonight’s Victory Road special. The Countdown To Victory Road pre-show will feature The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Juice Robinson vs. Gut Check winners Shogun, Jack Price and Jason Hotch.

Shogun won the Gut Check competition in 2020, while Hotch and Price won back in March of this year. This will be Robinson’s first Impact appearance since the November 21, 2021 TV tapings in Las Vegas. His last match to air on TV was a Before The Impact win over Raj Singh on January 6 of this year.

The Victory Road pre-show will air live at 7:30pm ET for free via Impact Plus and YouTube. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET, via Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Victory Road will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN tonight, and we will have full coverage. Below is the final card:

Impact X Division Title Match

Delirious vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre

Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat Revolver Rules Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Mia Yim vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura

Winner challenges for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory.

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Pick Your Poison Non-Title Match

Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (picked by Masha Slamovich)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath and Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. PCO and Vincent

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Juice Robinson) vs. Gut Check Winners (Shogun, Jack Price, Jason Hotch)