New White Rabbit teaser on Smackdown

The White Rabbit teasers continued during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, on the show and live at the arena during a commercial break. WWE also released two new cryptic videos today.

As seen below, two QR codes were placed on the wall of the room used for Hit Row’s backstage party, which was held over several segments. The QR codes were labeled “Come With Me” and linked to wwe.com/04175/index.html. The URL included a flash game where fans navigated the white rabbit through a maze with fire, getting him to a door. The rabbit entered the door and the word “Patricide” appeared on the screen with a set of coordinates.

Patricide is the act of killing one’s father. The coordinates listed were 53° 32′ 49.5″ N, 113° 29′ 51.3″ W, and these take you to Roger’s Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which is where next Monday’s RAW will be hosted from.

However, the QR code video from tonight’s SmackDown was not the first White Rabbit teaser WWE put out today. Earlier on Friday, a mystery Reddit user named -smash-to-black- revealed a link to wwe.com/feedyourhead. The URL is no longer active, but earlier it contained the same flash game mentioned above, with the fire maze. The source code can be found online here. The game featured the same coordinates at the end, but the word “Coal” appeared instead of “Patricide” at the top. The word “Patricide” appeared but only if you played the game a second time. The letters “C-O-A-L” were also in the blocks of the maze. The word “Coal” did not appear in the video linked from the QR codes on tonight’s SmackDown, but the rest of the video was the same.

On a related note, Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song played again during a commercial break at tonight’s SmackDown from the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, UT. The same red light was also displayed at the end of the song. You can see footage of the dark segment below, along with the other related teaser posts from tonight.

There’s no word yet on what “Coal” or “Patricide” is referring to, but there are a few fan theories going around. FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin pointed to how Bray Wyatt delivered a FCW promo years ago, where he said “Come With Me” and sang about time. The promo, seen below, was also about killing his father, which is patricide. Furthermore, Satin noted how the drums in the background of today’s videos sound just like The Fiend’s theme song, also seen below. One theory on “Coal” is that Wyatt has a history with fire, and coal is something you use in a fire.

There had been some rumors on the White Rabbit reveal happening on tonight’s SmackDown as the original teaser from Monday’s RAW had a blue & white graphic that flashed between “9:23” and “9.23,” which led to speculation on something happening at 9:23pm on the September 23 SmackDown. While there was no big reveal on tonight’s SmackDown, it looks like WWE toyed with fans tonight as the segment with Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre was airing at 9:23pm ET tonight. Kross has been speculated for the White Rabbit reveal, due to his White Rabbit gimmick from Lucha Underground and the hourglass being used in Monday’s video, but it’s more likely that these teasers are for Wyatt, not Kross.

Below are both White Rabbit videos from today, along with footage of the song playing at SmackDown, plus the aforementioned Wyatt FCW promo and comparison to The Fiend’s theme. You can also see the videos from this past Monday below.

New White Rabbit tease..https://t.co/NtMTUMxHRo The coordinates are of the arena RAW will be in next week.. It will be a running series of clues… No idea what COAL refers to though.. pic.twitter.com/JJr3mJuqnn — Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) September 23, 2022

White Rabbit QR code in the back of this shot. Takes you to this game: https://t.co/sPB9wcznwS pic.twitter.com/HukGNFo8Gf — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 24, 2022

This promo I referenced from FCW that ends with Bray Wyatt saying “Come With Me” and singing about time … is also about killing his father. https://t.co/gHS4IrhVNa — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 24, 2022