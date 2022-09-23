New “doctrine” for talent in NXT

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that a new doctrine in NXT says talents have two years to become “good enough” to make it to NXT TV, or they will be released.

It was noted that a lot of people are “on the clock” right now.

This new doctrine was described as a new rule but it may be a strong recommendation as opposed to a hard-and-fast rule. The edict is said to be for everyone who is signed from this point forward, as well as those who have already started their run with the company.