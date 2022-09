New footage has surfaced of Bray Wyatt training in a boxing ring with boxer Keith Thurman and coach Kaye Wilson. You can see the video below, plus a photo of Wyatt with Wilson.

Wilson noted in a July 25 Instagram post that he is working as Wyatt’s trainer.

It’s believed that the recent “White Rabbit” teasers in WWE are to build to the return of Wyatt but the return has not been confirmed.