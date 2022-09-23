D-Generation X reuniting for 25th anniversary on October 10 Raw

Are you ready? Well you’d better get ready!

D-Generation X will be reuniting on the October 10 Monday Night Raw for their 25th year anniversary. This particular Raw takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and tickets are still available from SeatGeek.com starting from just $26.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg all still work for WWE, while X-Pac will be easy to get on the show. One person who will be notably absent is Billy Gunn as Daddy Ass is now an integral part of the competition – All Elite Wrestling.

The last time DX were in the ring together was at the Raw Reunion episode on July 25, 2019. The faction is part of the WWE Hall of Fame and were inducted in the class of 2019, including Chyna.