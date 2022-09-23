Brock Lesnar on the poster for Royal Rumble 2023

WWE has published the 2023 Royal Rumble poster and it features none other than Roman Reigns…and Brock Lesnar front and center!

Lesnar, who has not been seen since losing the last man standing match to Reigns at SummerSlam, is also being used to promote the Day 1 premium live event on January 1 from Atlanta, Georgia.

Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, The Street Profits, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and others are part of the poster.

The show takes place on Saturday, January 28 live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.