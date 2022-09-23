9/23/22 AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Results

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Queens, New York.

—

Match #1 – No Disqualification Tag Team Match: Darby Allin and Sting vs. The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) (w/Julia Hart)

Allin and Sting attack the House during their entrance. King comes back and throws Allin into the ring as Sting and Matthews brawl down the ramp. Matthews delivers a knee to Sting and throws him into the ring steps. King sets up two tables on the outside, but Allin comes back with shots to King’s back. King comes back with a chop and knocks Allin to the floor. The House double teams Sting and King rolls him back into the ring. Matthews sets up another table on the floor as King drops Sting with a scoop slam. Sting fights back against the House, but Matthews delivers quick shots. Sting isn’t fazed and backs him into the corner. Sting connects with Stinger Splashes, and then dodges King as he charges. King splashes Matthews in the corner, and then Sting dodges another shot from King and King knocks Matthews to the ramp. King takes Sting to the corner and puts him up top. King delivers a chop and climbs himself, but Allin cuts him off. Allin drops King with an avalanche Code Red and goes for the cover, but King kicks out. Allin dives into Matthews on the apron, but Matthews comes back to the apron with Sting.

They deliver kicks to each other, and then Sting punches Matthews down to the floor. Matthews lands on the tables and Sting climbs up top. King shoves Sting off the top rope, and Sting crashes through the tables as Matthews gets out of the way. The House gets Sting back into the ring, and then Hart gets into the ring with handcuffs. Hart and King handcuff Sting’s hands behind his back as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, the House has Allin near the entrance area and double team him as Sting is still handcuffed in the ring. The House goes for Dante’s Inferno on the stage, but Allin counters and shoves King into the scaffold. Allin climbs the scaffold, and Matthews follows, but Allin sends him back down and hits the Coffin Drop from the scaffold. King comes back with a right hand to Allin, and then goes to slam him off the stage. Allin counters and goes for a Coffin Splash, but King catches him in a sleeper hold. Their momentum sends them off the stage and down to the floor. Matthews gets to his feet and has Sting’s baseball bat as he walks to the ring. Sting has been cut open, and Hart gives Matthews a chair. Matthews puts Sting in the chair as Sting laughs in his face. Matthews goes to hit Sting with the bat, but the lights go out. They come back on, and the Great Muta walks through the tunnel. Muta gets in the ring and Matthews steps aside. Muta stares Sting down, but then turns toward Matthews. Muta drops Matthews to the mat and then spits the green mist in his face. Sting stands up and breaks the handcuffs over the chair. Sting drops Matthews with the Scorpion Death Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

-After the match, Muta and Sting get face-to-face, and then shake hands and share a hug.

—

Taz joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Action Bronson and Hook vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

Hook and Parker start the match. Parker kicks Hook in the head, but Hook comes back and drops Parker with a gut-wrench suplex. Menard tags in, as does Bronson. Bronson drops Menard with a shoulder tackle, and then does the same to Parker. Bronson takes Menard to the corner and tags in Hook. Hook drops Menard with a Northern Lights suplex, and then applies a bow-and-arrow submission. Parker breaks it up and Menard takes Hook to the corner and beats him down. Parker tags in and delivers a few shots to Hook. Parker delivers a dropkick and drops Hook with a snap suplex. Parker goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Menard tags back in and kicks Hook in the midsection. Menard sends Parker into Hook in the corner, and then they double-team him on the mat. Menard goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Hook comes back, and he and Menard deliver simultaneous clothesline. Parker tags in, but Hook drops him with a suplex. Bronson tags in and drops Parker with a DDT. Menard comes in, but Bronson drops them both with a double shoulder tackle. Hook comes in and drops Menard with a clothesline, and then suplexes Parker down. Hook locks Parker in the Redrum, and Bronson does the same to Menard, and they both tap out.

Winners: Action Bronson and Hook

—

Back from the commercial, Smart Mark Sterling, Tony Nese, and Josh Woods are in the ring. Sterling says there has been a crazed lunatic trying to suplex him for weeks, but his guys are going to make quick work of War-Joe tonight.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Josh Woods and Tony Nese (w/Smark Mark Sterling) vs. Samoa Joe and Wardlow

Joe and Wardlow charge the ring. Joe brings Nese to the outside and stomps away on him, as Wardlow and Woods exchange shots in the ring. Woods takes Wardlow down with a German suplex, but Wardlow comes right back with a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes. Wardlow drops Woods with a spine-buster after blocking a knee strike, and then clotheslines him to the floor, but tweaks his knee on the landing. Joe gets Nese back into the ring and beats Nese down in the corner. Nese comes back with an elbow strike and goes for a moonsault, but Joe just walks out of the way. Joe chops Nese, but Nese delivers a throat punch. Nese drapes Joe over the top rope and goes back in with a splash. Joe dodges it and then slams Nese to the mat. Joe puts Nese up top and hits the MIscle Buster for the pin fall.

Winners: Samoa Joe and Wardlow

-After the match, Woods attacks Joe from behind. Woods and Nese double-team Joe in the corner, but Wardlow comes back from his knee injury and clotheslines them both. Sterling hits Wardlow with the TNT title belt, but Wardlow turns around. Sterling backs into Joe, and then throws him into Wardlow. Wardlow delivers the Powerbomb Symphony with three power bombs, with Joe tossing Sterling to Wardlow each time. Joe and Wardlow clank their titles together and stand tall after the match.

—

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry cuts a promo and talks about his history with Rey Fenix. He says he is looking forward to their match tonight and says it will be a spectacle.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Perry delivers a high boot at the start, but Fenix comes back with a shot and puts Perry up top. Perry comes back and takes Fenix back down, and then delivers a dropkick. Fenix comes back with an arm drag from the ropes, and then they exchange elbow strikes and forearm shots. Fenix comes back with a hook kick, and then dropkicks Perry to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange chops. Perry drops Fenix with a big chop, and follows with a flying forearm and a back elbow. Fenix shoves Perry away, but Perry drops him with a comeback lariat. Perry follows with a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Perry dives onto Fenix on the floor and tosses him back into the ring. Perry delivers a thrust kick and a poison-rana, but Fenix comes right back with a cutter. They fight to their feet and Fenix takes advantage. Perry comes back with a quick two count, and then delivers a thrust kick. Fenix dodges a shot to the back of the head, but Perry drops him with a shot on the apron. Fenix drops Perry on the apron, but Perry comes back with a forearm shot. Perry goes for a suplex off the apron, but Fenix holds on and kicks Perry in the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fenix and Perry exchange chops. Fenix connects with a few quick kicks and knee strikes, and then delivers a face-buster on his knee. Fenix drops Perry with the Gory Cutter and goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Fenix goes to the ramp and takes Perry down with a springboard cross-body. Fenix goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Fenix puts Perry up top and climbs with him. Perry cuts him off and delivers shots to his back. Perry slams Fenix to the mat and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Perry delivers the sliding elbow and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out again. Fenix kicks Perry away, and delivers a thrust kick right after. Fenix goes for the Three Amigos, but Perry counters the third and delivers a Cradle Shock. Perry goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out once more. Perry goes up top, but Fenix knocks him right back down. Fenix goes up top and hits the frog splash. Fenix goes for the cover, but Perry kicks out. Fenix kicks Perry in the head and puts him up top again. Fenix goes for the Black Fire Driver, but Perry rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

-After the match, they shake hands and share a hug before Fenix leaves the ring. Christian Cage’s music hits, and he comes to the stage. Luchasaurus’ music hits next, and he gets in the ring behind Perry. Perry stomps on him, but Luchasaurus drops him with a headbutt. Luchasaurus slams Perry to the mat and Cage says New York always makes him smile. He says they are always loud and obnoxious, but then tells them to sit down and let him handle his business. Cage says Perry injured his arm before their match at All Out, but he still beat him and made it look easy. Cage says this is Perry’s last warning, and tells him to not come back next week. Cage tells Luchasaurus to end Perry for good, and then Luchasaurus slams Perry down with a choke slam.

—

Footage of Chris Jericho’s celebration after he won the ROH World Championship this past Wednesday airs. He says they will have the official championship celebration this upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite. Daniel Garcia tries to say something, but Jericho tells him to save it for next Wednesday.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Melo)

Before the match, Guevara says he is sorry that Kingston is a fat piece of shit, and then Kingston immediately delivers shots to him. Kingston takes Guevara to the floor and sets up the ring steps. Kingston gouges Guevara’s face and delivers a chop. Kingston delivers a few headbutts and clubs Guevara across the back. Guevara comes back and delivers shots, and they get on the apron. Guevara drops Kingston with a back-body drop to the floor and then delivers another shot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara takes Kingston down in the ring and goes up top. Guevara goes for a 450 splash, but Kingston moves and Guevara rolls through. Kingston delivers a few shots and runs the ropes, but Melo trips him up. Kingston flips her off, and Guevara delivers a knee to the back of his head. Guevara delivers an enzuigiri and hits the double springboard cutter. Guevara goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Kingston comes back with a few chops to drop Guevara to the mat, and then delivers the machine gun chops in the corner. Kingston delivers the spinning back fist, but Guevara comes back with a thrust kick. Guevara goes for the GTH, but Kingston gets free and slams him down. Kingston hits the spinning back fist again, and then hits it again and again. Kingston stands on Guevara’s chest, but then locks him in the kneeling rear choke and Guevara passes out.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

-After the match, Jerry Lynn comes to the ring and tries to talk to Kingston. Kingston keeps the hold applied as more security gets into the ring. The referee tells Justin Roberts that he has reversed his decision, and Sammy Guevara is announced as the winner. Kingston attacks all of the security guys after the announcement, and drops one of them with the spinning back fist.

—

Match #6 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey) vs. Diamante (w/Trina)

Cargill delivers a quick knee lift and then slams Diamante into the corner. Cargill delivers a shot, but Diamante turns it around and delivers quick shots of her own. Diamante delivers a corner dropkick and climbs up top. Cargill cuts her off, but Diamante rolls through and gets a two count. Diamante dodges an up kick and gets another roll-up for two, but then Cargill comes back with a pump kick after the kick out. Diamante comes back with a chop block, and then sends Cargill to the apron. Diamante dropkicks Cargill to the floor and goes up top. Diamante goes for a cross-body, but Cargill catches her and slams her face-first onto the apron. Cargill stomps on Diamante in the ring and delivers Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Trina checks on Diamante, but then pie-faces her down to the mat. Trina shakes hands with Cargill and raises her arm in the air.

—

Paul Wight joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #7 – Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale: 10 vs. Adam Page vs. Ari Daivari vs. Brian Cage vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Dalton Castle vs. Danhausen vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Dante Martin vs. Evil Uno vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Jake Hager vs. Jay Lethal vs. John Silver vs. Kole Carter vs. Lance Archer vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Marq Quen vs. Matt Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. QT Marshall vs. Rush vs. The Blade vs. The Butcher vs. Trent Beretta

-Winner receives a future AEW World Championship Match

Rush, Blade, Butcher, Quen, and Kassidy attack Page during his entrance, and then the Dark Order rushes out to make the save as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, an all out brawl is taking place with numerous guys in and out of the ring. Daivari, Carter, Marshall, and Danhausen get eliminated early, as does Martin. Hager gets eliminated by Best Friends, and then Cage eliminates Taylor. The Boys save Castle from being eliminated, and then distract Cage. Castle eliminates Cage, and then Best Friends, Castle Garcia, and Moriarty get eliminated as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher, Blade, and Rush turn on Private Party, but Hardy makes the save. Hardy eliminates Blade and hugs Private Party. Hardy and Private Party get eliminated by Butcher and Rush. Butcher eliminates Uno and Page eliminates Butcher. Rush, Silver, Page, Archer, Penta, and Lethal are left in the ring. Silver and Rush exchange shots, and then Rush eliminates Silver. Penta sends Archer to the apron and eliminates him with an enzuigiri. Penta throws Lethal out, but Satnam Singh catches him and rolls him back into the ring. Lethal drops Penta with the Lethal Injection and eliminates him. Page eliminates Lethal next, and then Page and Rush are left in the ring. They battle back and forth, and then Rush sends Page to the apron. Page holds on and brings Rush to the apron. They exchange shots, and then Page delivers the Deadeye and Rush falls to the floor.

Winner: Adam Page

—

Match #8 – Lights Out Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

They exchange shots from the start and Starks drops Hobbs with a flying forearm strike. Starks delivers more shots on the mat, but Hobbs escapes and goes to the floor. Starks follows with a clothesline on the floor, and then slams Hobbs into the ring steps. Starks rolls Hobbs back into the ring and goes for Rochambeau, but Hobbs counters with a neck-breaker. Hobbs grabs a table from under the ring and hits Starks across the back with it. Hobbs then throws numerous chairs into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs slams Starks into a chair that is wedged in the corner. Hobbs tries it again in the opposite corner, but Starks counters and shoves him head-first into the chair. Starks drops Hobbs with a swinging DDT and goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Starks grabs a chair, but Hobbs delivers a low-blow. Hobbs goes for the Sky High between two chairs that were set up, but Starks counters with a low blow. Starks turns the chairs back-to-back and goes for the Rochambeau, but Hobbs counters and slams Starks back-first onto the chairs. Hobbs stacks the chairs in the ring and drops Starks onto them with a power slam. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. They go to the ramp and exchange shots to the top of it. Starks goes for a Spear, but Hobbs dodges and sends Starks into the side of the tunnel. Hobbs rips one of the light fixtures off of the tunnel and stalks Starks back to the ring. Starks dodges the shot from the light fixture and spears Hobbs through a table propped in the corner. Starks grabs the light fixture and hits Hobbs in the head with it. Starks hits the Rochambeau on the stack of chairs and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks