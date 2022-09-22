Spoilers: AEW Grand Slam Rampage tapings from tonight 9/21

Friday’s AEW Grand Slam Rampage was taped tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC. Below are full spoilers-

-Sting & Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews & Brody King in a No DQ match. Sting & Allin attacked The House of Black during their entrance. This was a brawl all the way through, with weapons & lots of outside of the ring action. Sting went through a table off the top rope at one point. Sting was later handcuffed to a chair in the ring so Allin could be double teamed. Allin hit a Coffin Drop from the entrance setup, taking out Matthews. Allin then took King through tables off the stage for a huge pop. Matthews later grabbed Sting’s bat & went to hit him in the ring, while still cuffed to the chair, but the music hit & The Great Muta made the save with mist to Buddy’s face. Muta acted like he was going to attack Sting but this was just a ruse. This caused Julia Hart to go through a table. Sting pinned Matthews & then Muta celebrated with him after. Muta & Sting got one of the biggest pops of the night, including the earlier Dynamite taping

-Action Bronson & FTW Champion Hook defeated Angelo Parker & Matt Menard. Bronson performed Hook’s theme song for their entrance. The rapper didn’t look bad at all in the ring, & hit a nice splash in the corner at one point. Hook got the hot tag & they applied double REDRUM submissions to defeat both opponents at the same time. Hook & Bronson were both over big time & Hook may have even showed a little bit of emotion

-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over Diamante in another fairly short match. Cargill had “The Baddies” with her while rapper Trina accompanied Diamante to the ring, but after the match Trina smacked Diamante in the face, then celebrated with Cargill. Jade dominated the match but there were several sloppy sequences. There may have been an injury but it was probably just sloppy work

-AEW TNT Champion Wardlow & ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe defeated Tony Nese & Josh Woods. This was a rout with the champions destroying Nese & Woods in quick fashion, then Joe pinning Nese after a Musclebuster. After the match, Joe was double teamed until Wardlow came in to clean house. Mark Sterling attacked Wardlow but Wardlow rocked him & delivered a Powerbomb Symphony, which was assisted by Joe

-Jungle Boy defeated AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix. This was a very long match & it seemed to drag at points, probably because it went past 11:30pm on a long night, but it had more great action than not, possibly a classic. Christian Cage came out after the match, with his arm in a sling, & he distracted Jungle Boy from the ramp. Luchasaurus then attacked Jungle Boy from behind & they fought but Luchasaurus got the best of Jungle Boy. Christian continued to run Jungle Boy down on the mic while Luchasaurus destroyed him & left him laying with a powerbomb. Cage said the fans & Jungle Boy are nothing but bitches

-Eddie Kingston defeated Sammy Guevara but the decision was reversed so Guevara defeated Kingston. Guevara came out to a new anime-themed entrance video, which shows him wrestling other AEW stars. Sammy took the mic & said from the bottom of his heart, he apologizes… for Kingston being a fat piece of shit. The crowd erupted at this. Following an aggressive match between the two, Kingston ended up making Guevara tap out for the win. However, Kingston would not stop choking Guevara after the bell, so the referee overturned the result, & Guevara was named the winner. Kingston snapped & attacked security after the match. Jerry Lynn & other officials. Kingston had bullied the referee some during the match

-Adam Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale to become the new #1 contender to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a title shot on the October 18 Tuesday Night Dynamite. Participants included Adam Page, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Ari Daivari, Brian Cage, Penta El Zero M, W. Morrissey, Cole Karter, Lance Archer, Jay Lethal, Dante Martin, Danhausen, Lee Moriarty, Rush, The Butcher, The Blade, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, 10, Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jake Hager, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Matt Hardy, & maybe a few others. The match came down to Rush & Hangman, & Page got the win

-Ricky Starks defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match. Hobbs dominated most of the match but Starks came back & got the win with the Spear & his Roshambo finisher. Lots of fans left before the main event began but even more left as Hobbs & Starks were making their entrances. We estimated that maybe half of the crowd were gone by the end of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale. The match didn’t start until after 12:20 & the match went well past 12:30, too late for a 4 hour show & this was the sentiment going around