Dax Harwood on how Vince McMahon viewed FTR in WWE

In an interview with The Ringer, Dax Harwood spoke about FTR’s time in WWE and how Vince McMahon didn’t see see them as much more than teachers. Here are highlights:

On Vince McMahon’s perception of them:

“We got to the main roster, and things happened on the main roster, but Vince [McMahon] never saw [us] as anything [other than] helping teach the guys. For example, Heavy Machinery (the team of Otis and Tucker); we were working with them on all the house shows, and teaching them. They were very young, but very good. They had great potential, both of them, but we were tasked with teaching them tag team wrestling. And when you get stuck in that, you never move from that position. That, in turn, is the reason we asked for a release after a year and a half.”

On a match with the Usos:

“I’m asking you to include that. I’m not saying I want to go back to WWE to wrestle, [but] I think they’ll go down as the greatest team in WWE history. But man, could you imagine 2022 Usos and 2022 FTR? That’s my dream match right now. And maybe one day it can happen, and if not, it’s just a pipe dream.”

On his appreciation for selling:

“I’m just a wrestling nerd. I’ve watched it my whole life, and I’ve seen what works and I’ve seen what doesn’t work, and what works is watching Bret Hart just sell. He’s working with Diesel, and he starts selling, and the people start to turn a little bit and start cheering for Bret. And in my mind, I’m like, holy shit, that’s it. That’s the key, is selling. So that match with Punk, there were times where I just started to sell and the people started to get with me after the match. I sat on my ass, looked at the hard cam in the corner, and shook my head because I wanted the people to feel sorry for me because I busted my ass, almost beat one of the greatest of all time, but I didn’t. Because how many people in this world have not succeeded at something? Everybody.”