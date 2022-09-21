Video: Saraya (Paige) is All Elite

Sep 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Saraya made her AEW debut tonight!

Saraya comes out as Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter attack but they stop when Saraya’s music hit.

  1. motorhead says:
    September 21, 2022 at 11:08 pm

    How long until she’s just taking up space on the roster? I’d be a lot more optimistic if AEW knew what the heck they were doing.

