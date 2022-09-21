Video: Saraya (Paige) is All Elite
Saraya made her AEW debut tonight!
Saraya comes out as Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter attack but they stop when Saraya’s music hit.
.@Saraya is here!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Welcome to @AEW! @Saraya is ALL ELITE!
How long until she’s just taking up space on the roster? I’d be a lot more optimistic if AEW knew what the heck they were doing.