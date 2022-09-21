Title change on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship!
The stadium is in disbelief as @IAmJericho snatches Ocho, his 8th World Championship – the @ringofhonor World Championship, bringing 2 #ROH titles to the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZKjyhgV7Ys
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
#AndNEW!!!
Your NEW @ringofhonor World Champion is @IAmJericho!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pPI3kbK7TX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022