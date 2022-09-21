Jon Moxley regains the AEW title

Sep 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley makes Bryan Danielson pass out and Jon Moxley wins the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions and is the first and only 3x AEW World Champion.

