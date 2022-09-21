John Cena joins the cast of Kevin Hart’s Die Hart 2 series

John Cena has joined the cast of Kevin Hart’s Die Hart 2: Die Harter, an action-hero spoof now in its second season airing on Roku.

Variety reports that Die Hart 2 will stream free on the Roku Channel although no premiere date has been announced yet. This season, the former 16-time world champion will play a legendary Hollywood stuntman named Mr. 206 whose help is enlisted along with others to help Hart survive an evil revenge plot orchestrated by someone from his past.

“Any opportunity to work alongside @KevinHart4real is an opportunity to laugh (a lot) and learn (a TON),” Cena wrote in a tweet today. “A masterclass in life and an overall wonderful human to be around. Grateful to be a part of Die Hart S2!”

Hart is no stranger to working with WWE Superstars as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a frequent colleague of Hart.