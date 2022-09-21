9/21/22 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Queens, New York.

Match #1 – ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Chris Jericho

They observe the Code of Honor, and then Jericho slaps Castagnoli across the face. Castagnoli backs Jericho into the corner with uppercuts, and then sends him across and delivers corner uppercuts. Castagnoli crotches Jericho on the top rope, and then kicks him to the floor. Castagnoli follows Jericho out and delivers an uppercut to the back of his head. Castagnoli slams Jericho’s face into the ring apron a few times, and then tosses Jericho into the timekeeper’s area. Jericho hides behind Cary Silkin, and then shoves Silkin into Castagnoli and then on the ground. Jericho gets Castagnoli back into the ring and goes up top. Jericho goes for a double ax handle, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with a few chops, but Castagnoli delivers more uppercuts. Jericho chops Castagnoli down and goes for the springboard dropkick, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut. Castagnoli pulls Jericho to the apron, and they exchange shots. Jericho rakes Castagnoli’s eyes and superplexes him to the floor from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli kicks Jericho to the mat. Castagnoli goes up top, but Jericho kicks him off and delivers a few chops. Jericho climbs as well and delivers a series of right hands. Jericho goes for a hurricanrana, but Castagnoli blocks him and hoists him back up. Jericho counters back and delivers the hurricanrana. Jericho goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Jericho goes for the Codebreaker, but Castagnoli counters with a pop-up uppercut. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Castagnoli delivers the hammer and anvil elbows, and goes for the Giant Swing. Jericho kicks him away, but Castagnoli double stomps on Jericho’s chest. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Castagnoli immediately locks in the Sharpshooter, but Jericho makes it to the ropes. Jericho goes for a low-blow, but Castagnoli counters and delivers the Ricola Bomb. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Castagnoli drives his knee into Jericho’s midsection, and then delivers a chop against the ropes. Castagnoli comes off the ropes, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out.

Jericho sweeps Castagnoli to the mat and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Castagnoli rolls through and delivers elbow strikes. Jericho comes back with right hands, but Castagnoli steps through and stomps on Jericho’s face. Castagnoli does the Giant Swing and catapults Jericho into the corner. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut lariat and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho grabs Floyd from under the ring and swings it, but Castagnoli catches it. Jericho drops it and almost sends Castagnoli into the referee. Jericho hits a low-blow and the Judas Effect and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

-After the match, the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society comes out to celebrate with Jericho, but Daniel Garcia doesn’t look pleased at how Jericho won the title.

A video preview for tonight’s main event between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley airs. Danielson says he has gotten revenge on every man he has lost to in AEW, except Moxley, while Moxley says he knows he is going to win again.

Match #2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) (c) (w/Fabolous) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Billy Gunn and DJ Whoo Kid)

Lee and Bowens start the match. Bowens goes for a take down, but Lee tosses him away. Bowens comes back with a side-headlock, but Lee sends him off the ropes. Bowens goes for a shoulder tackle, but Lee doesn’t budge. Lee drops Bowens with a hurricanrana, and Caster tags in. Lee backs Caster into the corner, but they have a clean break. Caster dodges and shot and goes for an arm-drag, but Lee counters and takes Caster to the corner. Lee goes to toss Caster across the ring, but Caster holds on and drops Lee with an arm-drag. The Acclaimed go to scissor, but Strickland drops them with a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Caster delivers a few shots to Lee, but Lee sends him into the corner with a right hand. Caster fights his way out of the corner and drops Strickland with a power slam. Caster superkicks Lee and drops him with a brain buster. Bowens tags in, and drops Strickland with a back-body drop. Bowens delivers shots to Lee and drops him to the mat. Strickland comes back with a kick to Bowens’ knee, and then one to the back of his head. Lee picks Bowens up as Strickland goes up top, but Bowens fights out and drops Lee with a hurricanrana. Bowens dodges the Swerve Stomp and rolls him up for two. Bowens delivers a Buckle Bomb to Strickland, but Lee drops him with a headbutt. Lee tosses Bowens onto the entrance ramp, and then slams Caster down in the ring. Lee goes for the moonsault press, but Caster dodges it. Strickland comes back with the Acclaimed’s boombox, but Caster dodges it and sends him down. Caster goes for the Mic Drop, but tweaks his knee. Strickland comes back in, but Caster takes him down with a side slam. Caster goes up top, but Strickland cuts him off and Lee delivers a shot. They hit the double team power bomb and Strickland goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out.

Bowens pulls Caster to the floor, but Strickland takes them out with a 450 leg drop. Gunn gets in Strickland’s face, and then Lee pulls Strickland back. Bowens delivers a rolling elbow to Strickland and Gunn delivers the Famouser behind the referee’s back. Lee gets taken down and Bowens drops Strickland with the Arrival. Caster hits the Mic Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winners and new AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Acclaimed

-After the match, The Acclaimed and Gunn scissor as Lee and Strickland walk up the ramp.

Lexy Nair interviews FTR. Cash Wheeler congratulates the new champions, and says they have been the number one contenders since April and ask for a title shot. They are interrupted by The Gunn Club, who mock them for a bit before walking away.

Tony Schiavone interviews Wheeler Yuta, but MJF interrupts. MJF says Yuta will never get a reaction like he just got, but it’s not because he is mid. MJF says it’s because his a god to the people, and there isn’t a man in the arena who wouldn’t let him sleep with their wife, but he wouldn’t because he has standards. MJF says he is a generation talent, and Yuta cuts him off. Yuta says MJF has more catchphrases than friends and always goes for the low-hanging fruit. Yuta says he recently met MJF’s fiancé, and says she is smart enough for figuring out that MJF is a spineless piece of garbage and will eventually walk out on him like MJF walked out on everyone else. MJF says he came out here to wish Yuta’s buddies good luck in the main event, because they are simply fighting to lose the World title to him. MJF says Yuta can still get advice from his friends, like asking William Regal how to pop pills, and Yuta slaps him across the face. MJF comes back and shoves Yuta away, and then knocks Schiavone to the ground. MJF gets in Schiavone’s face, and then Yuta takes him down and delivers shots. W. Morrissey comes out and chokes Yuta from behind, and then MJF knocks Yuta out with a shot from the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Earlier today, Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Cargill will defend the TBS title against Diamante on Friday. Before Cargill can say much, Diamante shows up with Trina, and then Cargill says she will see them both on Friday and walks away.

Match #3 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy throws his sunglasses at PAC and gets a quick roll-up for two. Cassidy gets another quick two count and goes for the Orange Punch, but PAC rolls to the floor. PAC gets back into the ring as Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets. Cassidy delivers the shin kicks to PAC, and then follows with a dropkick. PAC comes back with a dropkick of his own and stomps Cassidy down in the corner. PAC chokes Cassidy with his boot and takes him to the floor. PAC slams Cassidy into the apron and then throws him into the ring post. PAC rolls Cassidy back into the ring and goes up top, but Cassidy rolls away and goes back to the floor. PAC takes him out with a dive and throws him back into the ring. PAC goes up top and delivers a shotgun dropkick. PAC goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. PAC slams Cassidy into the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy shoves PAC away and gives him a thumbs up. PAC takes Cassidy to the corner and chokes him. PAC kicks Cassidy in the face and takes him down to the mat. PAC goes up top, but Cassidy rolls away. PAC follows him and drops him with a German suplex. PAC goes up top again, but Cassidy puts his boots up and tells PAC to do his move. PAC comes down and shoves Cassidy’s legs away, but Cassidy gets him in a roll-up for two. Cassidy goes for the spinning DDT, but PAC blocks it. Cassidy hits the Stundog Millionaire and sends PAC to the floor. Cassidy sends PAC into the barricade with a dive, and then sends him back into the ring. Cassidy hits the diving DDT, and then hits another DDT right after. Cassidy goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but PAC catches him and slams him to the mat. PAC goes for the Brutalizer, but Cassidy counters and gets another two count. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and goes for the cover, but PAC grabs the bottom rope. PAC rolls to the floor and grabs the hammer for the ring bell. He hits Cassidy with it, but the referee doesn’t see it, and then tosses Cassidy back into the ring. PAC rolls Cassidy back into the ring and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

Match #4 – AEW Interim Women’s World Championship – Four-Way Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Rebel) vs. Serena Deeb

Athena drops Deeb with a boot to the face, and then superkicks Baker into a suplex by Storm. Athena takes Storm down with a side-headlock take down, but Storm gets free and applies a leg-scissors. Athena gets free and takes Storm down again, but Storm comes back with a backslide for a two count. Deeb comes back and rolls both of them up for a two count, and then applies an abdominal stretch to Athena while wrapping up Storm’s legs. Deeb slams Athena onto Storm, but then Baker comes back and delivers shots to Deeb. Baker drops Deeb with a Slingblade, but Storm comes back with a shot. Baker delivers a shot of her own, but Storm slams her down with a front chancery throw. Storm goes up top, but Deeb cuts her off. Baker comes over and they climb up with Storm. Athena comes over and she slam Baker and Deeb down as they suplex Storm as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Deeb has Athena in a single-leg Crab, and Storm has Baker in the same hold. Storm and Deeb slam each other in the face as they keep the holds applied, and then Storm breaks the hold to deliver more shots to Deeb. Deeb comes back with a few chops, but Storm drops her with a suplex. Storm delivers the Hip Attack to Athena, but Baker drops her with a swinging neck-breaker. Baker goes for the stomp, but Athena takes her down. Deeb drops Athena with a shot, and then delivers shots to Baker. Baker sends Deeb to the corner, but Deeb counters and delivers a hanging neck-breaker in the ropes. Deeb delivers a dragon screw to Athena in the ropes, and then drops Storm with a swinging neck-breaker. Deeb goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Deeb locks Storm in the Serenity Lock, but Baker kicks Deeb in the face. Athena delivers a shot to Baker and picks her up, and then catches Deeb as well. Athena slams them both down and then goes after Storm. Storm counters, but Athena catapults off the ropes and drops Storm with a power bomb. Athena goes for the cover, but Deeb and Baker break it up.

Baker is bleeding from her nose as Deeb gets sent to the floor. Storm drops Athena with a DDT, but Baker comes back and gets Storm in a crucifix for a two count. Storm counters into her own crucifix and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Interim Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

-After the match, Baker attacks Storm from behind. Baker stomps on Storm and Jamie Hayter comes to the ring. Hayter stomps Baker from attacking Storm, and then attacks her herself. She joins in on the beat down as Deeb attacks Athena. Baker stomps Athena into the mat, and the Deeb tosses Athena to the floor. Baker gets her glove, but some music hits in the arena and Saraya makes her way to the ring. Baker, Hayter, Deeb, and Rebel leave the ring and stare her down. Saraya helps Athena and Storm back into the ring and shares a hug with them.

A vignette airs for Darby Allin and Sting. They will take on The House of Black this Friday on Rampage in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage Grand Slam:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Diamante

-Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale

-No Disqualification Tag Team Match: Darby Allin and Sting vs. The House of Black

-Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Hook and Action Bronson

-Samoa Joe and Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

-Lights Out Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

-Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

William Regal has joined the commentary team for the main event.

Match #5 – AEW World Championship Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Final Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

They lock up and Moxley takes Danielson down with a side-headlock take down. Danielson counters out and they exchange shots. Danielson takes Moxley down, but Moxley comes right back and they exchange more shots. Danielson takes Moxley down again and delivers a few shots to the back of his head, as we see MJF watching from a skybox. Moxley comes back with a few shots, but Danielson headbutts him into the corner and delivers a few chops. Danielson sends Moxley across and delivers a running kick to his face. Danielson slaps Moxley in the face a few times, and then Moxley comes back and stomps Danielson down in the corner. Moxley delivers forearm shots and sends Danielson across, but Danielson counters and sends Moxley to the corner. Danielson connects with another running kick, and then connects with a few palm strikes. Danielson chops and kicks Moxley in the corner and takes him down to the mat. Danielson kicks Moxley in the back a few times, and then chops him in the corner. Moxley flips Danielson off as he charges, but Moxley dodges and Danielson crashes into the corner.

Moxley kicks Danielson in the back repeatedly and then double stomps on his chest. Moxley delivers a scoop slam, but Danielson comes back with an uppercut. Danielson slams Moxley’s head into the turnbuckle, and then delivers chops and kicks in the corner. Danielson sets Moxley up top and connects with a kick that sends Moxley to the floor. Danielson delivers a diving knee strike and rolls Moxley back into the ring. Danielson delivers a shotgun dropkick that sends Moxley to the apron. Danielson works over Moxley’s arm, but Moxley counters into a choke and pulls Danielson to the apron. Danielson counters and drops Moxley with a German suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson pulls back on Moxley’s face, but Moxley gets free. Danielson drops Moxley with the running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Danielson throws Moxley to the mat and goes up top. Danielson dives, but Moxley counters and locks in a single-leg Crab. Moxley transitions into an ankle lock, and then suplexes Danielson across the ring. Moxley clotheslines Danielson in the corner and puts him up top. Moxley rakes Danielson’s back and goes for an avalanche Death Rider, but Danielson counters. Moxley delivers a few headbutts and then goes for a suplerplex. Danielson drops down and crotches Moxley on the top turnbuckle. Danielson drops Moxley with an avalanche back-body drop and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out and immediately transitions into the LeBell Lock. Danielson gets free immediately and they exchange shots. They lock their legs and exchange shots while on their heads, and then Danielson drops down and locks in the Cattle Mutilation. Moxley gets free, but Danielson delivers a roundhouse kick. Moxley comes back with the King Kong Lariat, but Danielson comes back with the running knee strike. Danielson goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out.

Moxley comes back and chops Danielson to the mat, and then delivers a stomp on Danielson’s Achilles. Moxley delivers the Death Rider and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Danielson comes back and they exchange shots, and then lock knuckles. Danielson gains the advantage and stomps on Moxley’s head repeatedly. Moxley comes bakc and does the same, but Danielson rolls through and does it again. Danielson locks Moxley in the triangle sleeper, but Moxley rolls through. Danielson rolls through and locks in the LeBell Lock, but Moxley gets to the ropes and goes to the stage. Danielson goes after him and stomps on his arm, but Moxley drops him with the Death Rider on the stage. Danielson rolls back into the ring and Moxley goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Moxley locks in the sleeper hold, but Danielson kicks off the ropes. Moxley rolls through and keeps the sleeper hold applies, and Danielson passes out.

Winner and new AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Regal tries to put the title on Moxley, but Danielson takes it away from him and points a finger in his face as the show comes to a close.