Tony Khan on Grand Slam: “Will not be anything like we’ve ever done before”

Speaking in a near 15-minute interview with News 12 ahead of Dynamite: Grand Slam, AEW President Tony Khan has promised he won’t “disappoint” with tomorrow’s episode.

Saying that he rarely has ever disappointed fans, and certainly never intentionally, the bullish Khan said that Dynamite: Grand Slam “will not be anything, anything, anything, like anything we’ve ever done before,” adding that he’s very excited for the show.

The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World title, one of the five title matches on the card.

In a different tweet, Khan also announced that Grand Slam this year has surpassed the gate of last year’s event even with much less fans in attendance and when tomorrow comes it could be the first $1 million Dynamite gate.