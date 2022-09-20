Raw Women’s Championship match for WWE Extreme Rules

Bayley continued her feud with Bianca Belair on this week’s RAW, issuing a challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

After Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss in the main event contest, Damage CTRL took out Asuka, Bliss & Belair. They held Belair down & Bayley said she’s in control now so she can have anything she wants at any time so she chooses the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

Here is the updated card for the 10/8 WWE Extreme Rules PLE from Philadelphia-

-Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Ronda Rousey

-Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle