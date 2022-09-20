New trailer for WrestleQuest video game

Sep 20, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

The combat trailer for wrestling RPG WrestleQuest has been released from Skybound Games & Mega Cat Studios, as seen below. It was announced in March of this year that the game will be released in summer 2022 but that has not happened yet. They now say the game will be out soon. It will be available on XBox Series XS. XBox One, PS4 & PS5, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

The game will feature “innovative turn-based wrestling and a gripping storyline both in and out of the ring.” Characters include Jeff Jarrett, Jake Roberts, Booker T, Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, & others.

Here is the new trailer released today-

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Karma Dean

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal