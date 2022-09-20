New trailer for WrestleQuest video game

The combat trailer for wrestling RPG WrestleQuest has been released from Skybound Games & Mega Cat Studios, as seen below. It was announced in March of this year that the game will be released in summer 2022 but that has not happened yet. They now say the game will be out soon. It will be available on XBox Series XS. XBox One, PS4 & PS5, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

The game will feature “innovative turn-based wrestling and a gripping storyline both in and out of the ring.” Characters include Jeff Jarrett, Jake Roberts, Booker T, Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, & others.

Here is the new trailer released today-