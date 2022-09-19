WWE’s top Extreme Moments to air on FOX next month

WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments is coming to FOX.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the new special will air on FOX during the first weekend of October. This is apparently to promote the WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from Philadelphia.

The special will air in different timeslots, depending on the local market. It will air in New York City on Sunday, October 2 at 4:30pm via FOX-5 NY, and it will air Los Angeles that same Sunday, at 4:30pm local time via KTTV.

Fans should check their local listings for other markets.

FOX and WWE aired similar specials in 2020 and 2021. The Best WWE Moments of 2020 aired on October 11 of that year after NFL coverage, while the WWE King of The Ring Countdown aired on October 3, 2021, also following NFL coverage.