WWE has announced MizTV for tonight’s RAW from San Jose, CA. The Miz invited Dexter Lumis to MizTV, and WWE’s announcement noted that Lumis will bring his threatening aura to the show.

Below is the updated announced RAW line-up for tonight:

* Dexter Lumis on MizTV

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins