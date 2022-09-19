Survivor Series to feature WarGames

WWE announced the following today-

WarGames Matches to headline Survivor Series for first time in WWE history

STAMFORD, Conn., September 19, 2022 – WWE today announced that Survivor Series will feature both men’s and women’s WarGames matches. The Premium Live Event – branded WWE Survivor Series WarGames – will take place on Saturday, November 26 from TD Garden in Boston. The news was first reported by David Shoemaker of The Ringer.

This marks the first time in history that WarGames matches will take place on a WWE-branded event.

The men’s and women’s Survivor Series WarGames matches will feature teams of WWE Superstars stepping inside a massive steel cage surrounding two rings. The match begins with one member from each team facing off, before additional competitors are added every few minutes thereafter. Once all Superstars have entered WarGames, a victory can be attained via pinfall or submission.

Tickets for Survivor Series WarGames are currently on sale through Ticketmaster and the event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information regarding Survivor Series WarGames will be announced in the coming weeks.