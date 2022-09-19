Riddle vs. Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules

The feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle continued during tonight’s WWE RAW from San Jose. Riddle helped WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley retain over Rollins, while Rollins later attacked Riddle as he and Rey Mysterio came up short against The Judgment Day. Rollins and Riddle were later seen brawling backstage. Rollins finally granted Riddle the rematch he’s been begging for, from Rollins’ win at Clash at The Castle. Rollins said Riddle can have the match any time and any place he wants. Riddle then challenged Rollins to a Fight Pit match, and Rollins accepted.

Rollins vs. Riddle in the Fight Pit is now booked for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event

The Fight Pit structure is a modified structure with the ring surrounded by a steel cage instead of ropes and turnbuckles. A catwalk surrounds the top of the structure, with metal railings that can be climbed. The Fight Pit bouts can only be won by submission or TKO, there are no pinfall wins. The inaugural Fight Pit bout took place on the May 27, 2020 WWE NXT episode, with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. That match saw Timothy Thatcher defeat Riddle. Thatcher then won the second and last Fight Pit match on the January 20, 2021 NXT episode, defeating Tommaso Ciampa.

Here is the updated card for the 10/8 WWE Extreme Rules PLE from Philadelphia-

-Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Ronda Rousey

-Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle