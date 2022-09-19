News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as the Road to Extreme Rules continues.

RAW tonight will be headlined by WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending against Seth Rollins. Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens has also been announced. The WWE Events website also has Matt Riddle, Bayley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Rey Mysterio advertised. The arena website has these Superstars plus Finn Balor advertised, and a dark main event of Riddle vs. Rollins.

The current announced line-up for tonight looks like this:

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins