LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype the show as we go right to the ring.

WWE Unite States Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as fans sing along to the music while Seth Rollins makes his way out. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is out next to pyro and a pop from the crowd. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

They lock up and Lashley shoves Rollins to the mat. They go to lock up again but Rollins grabs from behind, then applies a headlock. Lashley tosses Rollins to the turnbuckles. Rollins is getting upset as Lashley stares him down, and fans sing Rollins’ theme. Rollins kicks Lashley and applies a headlock but Lashley slams him to the mat, then talks some trash.

Rollins mushes Lashley’s face away and talks some trash. Lashley chases him out but Rollins runs back in an kicks him through the ropes. Rollins goes to do a suicide dive but Lashley catches him at ringside. They tangle and Rollins sends Lashley into the ring post-face first. Rollins brings it back in and tries to springboard in from the apron with the flying knee but Lashley catches him in the Hurt Lock attempt. Rollins fights out and briefly dazes Lashley by sending him into the turnbuckles. Rollins with a kick and a superkick.

Rollins goes on and tries for the Stomp but Lashley blocks it by just staying down on all fours, Rollins connects but can’t even get his foot to follow through on the stomp. Lashley powers up and rocks Rollins. Lashley blocks a clothesline and punch, then nails a back elbow. Lashley clotheslines Rollins over the top rope to the floor.

Lashley exits the ring and runs around the corner, leveling Rollins with a clothesline at ringside. Lashley celebrates some with fans at ringside while Rollins recovers on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins has Lashley grounded. Rollins is focusing on Lashley’s hurt arm now. Rollins with another 2 count. Rollins kicks and chops at the injured arm some more, grounding Lashley now. Lashley fights back and scoops Rollins but Rollins goes over the top rope, slams Lashley’s arm over the top rope, then springboards in with the flying knee. Rollins nails it this time but Lashley kicks out at 2. Rollins is frustrated.

Rollins keeps control and grounds Lashley by his arm once again. Lashley finally powers up and out with a big powerbomb. Lashley goes for a second powerbomb but he can’t get Rollins up. Lashley charges but Rollins dumps him through the ropes to the floor. Rollins connects on the suicide dive. Rollins goes for another dive and nails it, sending Lashley back into the barrier, but Rollins also lands bad. Rollins sends Lashley into the ring post. Lashley goes back down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley unloads on Rollins in thee corner. Lashley with big back elbows, a shoulder thrust, then a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Lashley with a big Dominator slam in the middle of the ring. Lashley stalks Rollins while he’s down now. Lashley runs into a big knee. Lashley blocks a clothesline and drops Rollins with a Flapjack for a close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chant as they go at it. Rollins fights and goes to the top but Lashley meets him there. Lashley looks for a suplex but Rollins goes for the eyes while the referee’s view is obstructed. Rollins slides out and nails a Buckle Bomb across the ring. Rollins goes to the top for the big Frogsplash but Lashley kicks out just in time. Rollins can’t believe it. Rollins goes into a Crossface submission in the middle of the ring now. They get up and trade shots.

Lashley blocks a Pedigree and drops Rollins for 2. Lashley catches Rollins with a running powerslam. Lashley charges for a Spear but Rollins catches him with a big Pedigree out of nowhere. Rollins still kicks out at 2 and Lashley can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Rollins is up first and fans start singing his song now. Rollins encourages them to get louder. Rollins goes to the top for the Phoenix Splash but he’s forced to roll through as Lashley moves. Rollins misses the Stomp and Lashley comes right back with The Hurt Lock as fans pop.

The referee checks on Rollins as Lashley rag-dolls him. Rollins goes for the ropes but he’s starting to fade. Rollins kicks Lashley back but Lashley turns it into a German suplex for 2. The Hurt Lock is still in as they tangle again, accidentally hitting the referee. The referee bumps allows Rollins to kick Lashley with a low blow back kick. Lashley goes down. Rollins prepares for the Stomp now but the music interrupts and out comes Matt Riddle, running down the ramp to ringside.

Rollins gets ready to fight but Riddle puts on the brakes at ringside. Rollins turns right back around to a big Spear from Lashley for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall and raises the title in the air as the music hits. We go to replays. Rollins recovers on the mat while Riddle talks some trash from the ramp, warning him. Lashley hits the corners to pose with the title.

– We see how new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned last week. We cut to the back parking lot and see a white limousine pulling up. Damage CTRL hops out and they enter the venue for a championship title celebration. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WarGames at Survivor Series in November.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Damage CTRL comes out in a golf cart, driven by Bayley. They stop on the stage as the pyro explodes. Bayley drives the cart down the ramp while SKY and Kai show off their titles.

The ring is set up with streamers, balloons and a black apron cover. Bayley says she’s the Bay Area Hero and she’s here. She hoped this could be a homecoming… fans boo. Bayley says don’t worry, she wasn’t talking about you, she was talking about the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bayley calls for respect because we’re in the presence of champions. She knocks the hometown San Jose Sharks of the NFL, and fans boo some more. SKY says they are in control now. She speaks some in Japanese and then thanks Bayley.

Bayley says she should be thanking SKY and Kai for coming on this journey with her and believing in her vision. Kai says they needed this, the women’s division needed them, but what they don’t need is Alexa Bliss, Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Fans boo. Kai says those three were once the face of the division but now they are in control of nothing. Bayley agrees. Fans give them the “What?!” treatment now. Kai goes on insulting Belair, Asuka and Bliss. This goes on for another minute or so until Belair’s music interrupts and out she comes with Asuka and Bliss, who is carrying Lilly. Belair says they weren’t going to interrupt this little celebration but Damage CTRL keeps disrespecting them, so now they have to show them some respect. The babyfaces enter the ring for a pop but Bayley yells at Belair and tells her to be more like Bayley, play the long game. Bayley recalls how she said they’d do this on her time.

Bayley insults Bliss and Asuka. Bliss threatens Bayley if she keeps talking. Bayley goes on about Bliss and Lilly, and says Bliss now is like a shell of the old Alexa. Bliss says who is she telling? Bliss would love nothing more than to torment Bayley more. Bliss proposes a match against Bayley tonight. Bliss says don’t worry, Lilly bites but so do I. Bayley ends up charging but Bliss drops her. Damage CTRL retreats as Bayley is pulled to safety at ringside. The two sides yell at each other from the ring and the floor.

– We see Austin Theory backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory. Kevin Owens is out next.

Owens hits the apron and goes to enter but Theory attacks and knocks him off the apron to the floor. Theory follows and attacks, sending Owens into the barrier. Theory returns to the ring and taunts Owens while fans boo him. Owens gets up at ringside but he’s limping.

Owens enters the ring and tells the referee he’s good to go. Owens yells at the referee to ring the bell. The bell hits and they go at it. Owens unloads and they fight into the corner, then back out. Theory beats Owens down in the corner and yells in his face as fans boo. Theory rocks Owens but Owens drops him with a back elbow, then hits the senton. Theory scrambles to the corner and dodges a corner cannonball by rolling to the floor. Owens follows but Theory sends him into the edge of the apron, then face-first into the announce table. They brawl at ringside and Owens slams Theory’s face into the steel ring steps, then the announce table. Theory goes down and Owens returns to the ring.

Owens goes back to the apron but Theory drops him on the edge. Theory then hits a neckbreaker from the edge of the apron to the floor. Fans boo as Theory stands over Owens while talking trash. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is taking Theory from corner to corner. Owens slams Theory’s face into the top turnbuckle several times as fans count along. Owens goes for the corner cannonball but Theory moves and Owens lands hard. Theory covers for 2, then applies a headlock. Owens fights up and out after grabbing Theory’s nose. Owens with a DDT in the middle of the ring. Owens unloads now. Owens with an Atomic Drop and a clothesline. Owens keeps control and levels Theory with another big lariat but Theory kicks out at 2. Theory ends up blocking a Pop-Up Powerbomb and a Stunner. They tangle some more and Theory misses the ATL.

Owens superkicks Theory and goes to the top for the big Swanton Bomb. Theory still kicks out at 2 and Owens is a bit frustrated now. Owens goes to the top as a “whose your daddy?” chant breaks out. Owens says he’s Theory’s daddy. Theory cuts Owens off and slaps him, and says he’s Owens’ daddy. Theory fights and climbs up but Owens headbutts him to the mat. Theory jumps right back up and rocks Owens. Theory tries for a superplex but Owens counters and tries for the super Fisherman’s Buster but Theory escapes. Owens sends Theory to the mat. Theory rocks him again and climbs back up but Owens with more right hands. Theory pulls himself back up and yells “bitch!” in Owens’ face but Owens rocks him to the mat. Owens misses the double-jump moonsault, then Theory rolls into the big Blockbuster for a close 2 count. Theory with a package shoulder-breaker for another pin attempt. A frustrated Theory keeps trying for the win but can’t get it.

The music hits and out comes Johnny Gargano. He gets Theory’s Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory turns back into a superkick from Owens. Owens hits the cannonball, then the Pop-Up Powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens stands tall and nods at Gargano as the music hits and we go to replays. Owens makes his exit now. Gargano comes into the ring with the briefcase as fans chant “Johnny!” now. Gargano stands over Theory and then drops the briefcase on him lower region. Gargano’s music starts up as fans cheer him on while he taunts Theory.

– We see what happened last week between Matt Riddle and The Judgment Day. Kevin Patrick stops Riddle backstage now for comments. Riddle says what he did to Seth Rollins earlier tonight was just a little taste of payback, and if Rollins thinks they’re done he’s wrong because they’re just getting started. Riddle says he will hunt Rollins down every day, all day until he gets his rematch. Patrick brings up Riddle and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day happening tonight. Riddle wants to help Rey get that sweet vengeance. He says Finn Balor and Judgment Day used to be cool but they’re not anymore, so he’s teaming with Rey to get that sweet payback, dude. Riddle walks off.

– Still to come, a look at Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see NFL player George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers sitting in the front row.

– We see what led to Logan Paul vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being announced for Crown Jewel.

The Brawling Brutes vs. The Street Profits

We go back to the ring and out come the new #1 contenders – Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. We see how they won a Fatal 4 Way over Hit Row, The New Day and Imperium on SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Butch declares that Monday Night RAW is Fight Night. Holland looks ahead to beating The Usos for the titles this Friday on SmackDown and says Sheamus is already planning their celebration. Holland says they will then run the tag team division because whether it’s Monday night or Friday night… the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The pyro hits and The Profits take the mic and congratulate Butch and Holland on their amazing win. Ford and Dawkins go on with their promo, and point out how The Brawling Brutes may have defeated three other teams, but they didn’t defeat The Street Profits. Butch is ready to fight. Holland and Ford have a few more words before we go to a commercial break.