Jonathan Greshman returning to GCW, plus contract news for Mia Yim, Chris Sabin, Maria, and more

– Former ROH champion Jonathan Greshman returns to GCW next month…

***BREAKING*** JONATHAN GRESHAM returns to GCW starting on October 8th at Fight Club Weekend at The Showboat in Atlantic City! Who do you want to see Gresham face in GCW? pic.twitter.com/SKxV0yKlVY — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 19, 2022

– Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. Kanellis said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.

Mia Yim is also signed through October.

Chris Sabin is under contract to Impact through this year.