Female wrestler says she signed with AEW back in July

In an interview with Dye Sporting Network, Leila Grey said that she signed with AEW back in July. She has been more prominently featured since then and is currently a member of Jade Cargill’s baddies.

She said: “Well AEW has been fantastic. Like I was working with them for probably a year and a half, doing the Dark matches. I started in March of 2021. This past summer, in July, I was signed. Now, I’m part of the Baddies alongside the TBS Champion Jade Cargill. You already know. And Kiera Hogan. Red Velvet, when she comes back, she’s injured right now. So I’m here now.”