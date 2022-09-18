Notes on Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, AJ Mendez, the Rhodes family, more

– Former WWE star AJ Mendez FKA AJ Lee and wife of CM Punk made her Commentary debut for WOW Women of Wrestling last night on the season 3 premiere. She also serves as the executive producer of the show.

Thank you @danajacobson @GayleKing @CBSMornings for this beautiful piece on our @wowsuperheroes, the first all female wrestling show in National syndication, premiering this weekend! https://t.co/adUqin5GvE — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) September 15, 2022

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon getting a picture with Nate Diaz from last night….

Nate Diaz with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the Canelo vs GGG fight last night. Imagine if they worked together .. 👀 @NateDiaz209 @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/OkTpopJpo1 — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) September 18, 2022

So fun!!! A little @alessiacara with an impromptu @bluemangroup run in 🤣 @lifeisbeautiful

Such an amazing performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/LcThoYACUk — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) September 18, 2022

