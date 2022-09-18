Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets start moving after main event announcement

After being stuck at around 10,000 tickets, Dynamite: Grand Slam got moving this week and AEW managed to sell around 2,500 more tickets after the main event of Mox vs Danielson for the vacant AEW World title was announced.

With 12,500 tickets out according to WrestleTix, there are around 2,000 seats left in the current setup at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Not all sections in the stadium have been opened and while the attendance will fall short of last year’s 20,000-plus, AEW will probably surpass last year’s gate money as this year’s Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets were far more expensive than last year.

AEW will have four hours of television on Wednesday as they will also tape two hours of Rampage just like last year.

Dynamite: Grand Slam will be a yearly tradition for AEW at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in September.